Elon Musk Wants To Implant Computers Inside Human Brains

The technology mogul said he hoped to start human trials as early as 2020.

Technology billionaire Elon Musk said Tuesday that he hoped to implant internet-connected devices into human brains as early as next year, The Verge reports.

Musk said the technology would help treat a host of numerological diseases that affect brain function, like Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, per The Hill.

Musk said the company hoped to shift from a drilling method to access brains to a less-intrusive laser method, per The New York Times. He added that the company will partner with Stanford University neuroscientists for its early human testing stages and said he hoped to have the first human implementation completed as soon as next year.

The Tesla founder said that Neuralink has already had unintended successes with its animal trials. He said that a monkey was already able to control a computer using its brain.

The 49-year-old said the goal of the experiments is to create a symbiosis between human intelligence and artificial intelligence, and said the company was not interested in taking over people’s brains.

“It’s not going to be suddenly Neuralink will have this neural lace and start taking over people’s brains,” Musk said per The Verge.

He said the press conference and Q&A that followed the event was meant to serve as recruitment for the company.

The effort is part of Musk’s Neuralink compnay, which exists to help create machines that can be used in human brains, though representatives for the company noted that there was still a lengthy FDA approval process ahead of the company before it could begin human trials. In the meantime, the company is currently experimenting on rats.

Elon Musk announces plan to 'merge' human brains with AI. https://t.co/yinixr0wKs — VICE (@VICE) July 17, 2019

As The Verge notes, Neuralink is not the first attempt to merge human and machine. An attempt in 2006 to add a computer implant into a brain of a paralyzed man allowed him to play Pong using only his mind. Other attempts have shown promise in helping paralyzed people move robotic limbs, and bringing objects into focus.

The technology that the San Fransisco company uses would differ slightly in the fact that it would use flexible “threads” to implant into a human brain, which has less potential to cause brain damage over other methods. The Verge report said the threads would be thinner than a human hair and that around 100 would be implanted into the brain.

According to Bloomberg Businessweek, the company has been tight-lipped about its projects since it was founded in 2017.

In addition to his work with Neuralink, Musk is also CEO of electric car company Tesla and Space X, a private space exploration company.