Catelynn Lowell’s ‘Hi Wiggleworm’ Video Of Baby Vaeda Waking Up Racks Up Insane Views

Catelynn Lowell shared another adorable video of her baby girl Vaeda Luma. The Teen Mom OG star and her husband Tyler Baltierra welcomed their third child earlier this year. February-born Vaeda is now a semi-regular on her mother’s Instagram, and today is seeing this baby as especially popular.

Catelynn’s video today came with the low-key, hand-held feel that fans of this mother are used to. Vaeda was filmed close up as she lay on a couch in earthy fabrics. This baby wasn’t throwing out a smile, but it looks like she’s getting attention regardless. Catelynn’s hand could be seen placed on her baby’s chest as she spoke to her.

“Did you sleep good? Hi…Hi wiggleworm,” Catelynn said as Vaeda woke up to another day.

The 27-year-old also made cute clucking noises to entertain her baby.

Catelynn’s video had racked up over 100,000 views in less than an hour. While the footage hadn’t offered much insight into how Vaeda had slept, a helpful caption from Lowell offered some info. The star wrote that her little one had achieved a major milestone as Vaeda now appears to have graduated onto snoozing in a “crib.” It also looks like this baby aced her overnight rest by not waking her parents up.

Much like her Teen Mom co-stars, Catelynn is known for dedicating Instagram updates to her little ones. Catelynn and Tyler’s adorable daughter Novalee regularly features on her mother’s feed. Adorable snaps have also shown fans just how well Novalee is bonding with her little sister.

Last month brought fans a heartwarming photo of this blonde child cradling her newborn sibling. As fans will know, Novalee’s enthusiasm toward her little sister began before Vaeda’s birth. Teen Mom OG documented Catelynn’s pregnancy from a mother’s perspective, but it likewise showed how Novalee was experiencing the much-anticipated arrival. When Catelynn went into labor and was rushed to the hospital, Novalee could be seen expressing concern for her unborn sibling. This cute little girl was worried that the baby wasn’t safe. Fortunately, her parents reassured her that everyone was doing fine.

The Baltierra family includes three children, although only two are living with their birth parents. Catelynn and Tyler’s firstborn daughter was placed with adoptive parents, as fans of 16 and Pregnant will remember. Catelynn’s 2019 birth also came as a particular blessing as Catelynn suffered a miscarriage before successfully welcoming Vaeda.

Catelynn has 3.6 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star and her family should follow her Instagram account.