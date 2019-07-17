Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Amazing Physique, ‘RHOA’ Star, 48, Looks Stunning Months After Welcoming Baby Brooklyn

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is rocking Instagram with her latest post. The new mom welcomed baby Brooklyn about eight months ago, and she is clearly comfortable flaunting how amazing her figure looks at this point.

Moore, 48, kept her caption simple in the Instagram post she shared Tuesday morning. Given how gorgeous Kenya looks in this latest shot, her RHOA fans would surely say this picture is worth 1,000 words and no detailed caption is necessary.

The RHOA star wore a fitted dress in the photo, which hugged all of her new mama curves deliciously. Kenya didn’t tag the brand of the dress, and her fans will surely be curious to see who designed it.

The peachy-pink sleeveless dress had a zipper from top to bottom across the front and a scoop neck to show off just a hint of Moore’s curves. The fit of the dress gave Kenya the chance to flaunt her hourglass figure, and she wore strappy heels to complete the look.

Kenya was photographed looking off in the distance, with her long, dark hair hanging straight down over her shoulders. She had one hand on her hip and the other tousling her hair. And her RHOA fans could not resist showing their love for this stunning look.

Moore has 1.7 million fans on Instagram and, within minutes, thousands had liked this latest look. Dozens of comments popped up right away, with many noting that the beauty was slaying it with this fabulous look.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star welcomed baby Brooklyn eight months ago, and she shares shots of the cute babe via both her Instagram page as well as one she created specifically for her daughter. In fact, on Monday, Kenya posted a snapshot of Brooklyn looking adorable as she played in a pool.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr has noted, Moore’s pregnancy was a challenge from start to finish. She and her husband, Marc Daly, used IVF to conceive Brooklyn, and Kenya had to navigate having preeclampsia during her pregnancy. Baby Daly was born early last November via an emergency cesarean section.

It was recently reported that the former Miss USA would be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta for the next season. It looks like Kenya Moore is ready for the challenge, and she is prepared to slay any critics who are itching to do battle. This latest Instagram post shows that the RHOA queen is in an amazing place in her life, and fans cannot wait to see her back on their television screens.