Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Nadine Leopold Turns Heads In Ultra-Tiny, White String Bikini

Is there any look that Nadine Leopold can’t pull off?

While the Victoria’s Secret bombshell is most well known for strutting her stuff in lingerie and other sexy outfits on the runway, she is also no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in a number of different bikinis. The model is wildly popular on social media and has a huge following on Instagram with over 650,000 fans. In the most recent series of photos that was shared with her loyal fans, Leopold sizzles in an incredibly hot look.

The first photo in the deck shows the model holding up her phone and snapping a selfie in the mirror. The model tilts her head to the side as her long, blonde locks are worn on her shoulder. The blonde bombshell appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the shot while she accessorizes the look with a few small gold necklaces. But it’s the 25-year-old’s killer figure that is on full display in the steamy photo.

In the shot, Leopold leaves virtually nothing to the imagination in a tiny, white bikini that features a triangle top as well and skimpy string bottoms that barely cover her NSFW parts. She puts one leg in front of the other in the photo, showing off her toned and tanned legs to the world. The next photo in the series is similar to the first, with Nadine striking a slightly different pose by putting her hand behind her head.

In just a short time of going live, the bikini-clad photos have captured the attention of Nadine’s followers with over 9,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments. Many of Leopold’s fans commented on the image to let her know that they are big fans, while countless others gushed over her flawless figure.

“Very beautiful and stunning,” one follower raved.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another Instagram user wrote with a heart and flame emoji.

“You’re so sexy beautiful baby,” one more fan gushed with a series of emoji.

When she isn’t posing in bikinis, you can likely find Nadine flaunting her amazing figure in lingerie. As The Inquisitr recently reported, a hot photo shows the 25-year-old in bed while holding a big, white comforter over her head. Leopold appears to be kneeling on a bed in the playful photo while going braless in an incredibly sexy, white tank top. The rest of the ensemble also leaves little to the imagination as she sports matching white underwear, showing off her taut tummy for the camera. The model is all smiles in the photo, wearing her long blonde locks down and curled.

Like her most recent post, this one earned her rave reviews with over 100 comments.