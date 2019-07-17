Josephine Skriver Flaunts Rock Hard Abs In Tiny Orange Crop Top & Low Skirt

Josephine Skriver is soaking up the sun in Mexico this week, and she’s keeping her fans updated on her adventures. On Wednesday morning, the 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a photo to Instagram of her latest Mexico look — a tiny crop top and a high-slit skirt to match.

The photo on Skriver’s Instagram feed showed the model standing amidst a grassy area with palm trees in the background in Jalisco, Mexico, per the post’s geotag. She dressed light for the occasion, opting for an orange, sleeveless, and one-shouldered crop top that cut off just below her chest. The model appeared to have skipped a bra for this look. On the bottom, she wore a matching orange wrap skirt that featured a twist at the hip and a dangerously high leg slit that came to the top of her thigh. The skirt sat high on one hip and low on the other, exposing the Dane’s rock hard abs.

Skriver kept the rest of the look simple as well. She wore a gold layered necklace featuring a choker and two pendants, as well as dainty earrings and a ring on her finger. The model went for a natural makeup look and tied her brown hair in a high bun with two loose strands framing her face as well as a few curled strands at the bottom.

The post garnered over 48,000 likes in just half an hour. In the comments, fans gushed over Skriver’s physique and asked about her travels.

“Take care, baby. I love you,” one fan wrote.

“What’s your favorite thing about Mexico?” another asked.

“I never find something to ask. I just can say you’re stunning,” a third follower added.

Other fans were at a loss for words and responded only with several heart-eye emoji.

Skriver’s latest photo from her trip to Mexico was a bit more modest, but a few shots from earlier this week showed more skin. On Tuesday, the model posted a poolside photo of herself lounging in a light pink bikini. The top, a small bandeau that cinched in the center, barely covered her chest. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms consisted only of two thin straps that sat high on Skriver’s waist and pink fabric in the center, putting her lean legs and toned thighs on full display as well as her flat midsection.

With her hair in a ponytail and a makeup-free face, Skriver squinted up at the sky and shielded her eyes from the sun as she leaned back on one hand. Fans loved this photo just as much — it currently sits at over 160,000 likes.

“You look beautiful in those swimsuits,” one fan wrote in the comments.