Shanina Shaik Rocks Silver Bikini In The Pool In New Photo

Shanina Shaik is showing off some skin again on Instagram, and her fans are going absolutely crazy over it.

On Tuesday, July 16, the Victoria’s Secret model indulged in a classic summer activity — spending time by the pool. The babe was caught by the camera lounging in the cool, crystal clear water of what appeared to be a rooftop pool, with a beautiful view of the beach and luscious greenery providing a breathtaking background behind her. Of course, a day by the water calls for some sizzling swimwear, and Shaina’s look certainly didn’t disappoint.

The 28-year-old intensely stared down the camera and struck a sassy pose with her arms resting on top of the ledge of the pool to show off as much of her incredible figure as possible, which she covered with a sexy silver bikini from the popular clothing brand Revolve, leaving very little to the imagination. Her scoop neck top flashed plenty of cleavage thanks to its dangerous low cut, which hardly contained her voluptuous assets. Through the transparent water, fans could also get a glimpse of the matching bikini bottoms, which did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The itty-bitty number left her curves completely exposed, showing off her long, toned legs. Its thin string waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat abs.

Shanina didn’t add any jewelry or other accessories to her look, letting her skimpy swimsuit and bronzed skin take center stage. Her dark tresses were dripping wet and slicked back behind her head, indicating that she had already gone completely underwater at some point. The Australian bombshell kept things simple by going makeup free, letting her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans of the model made it clear they were in awe of the snap by showering it with both likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 16,000 double taps in just 15 hours of going live to the social media platform, while nearly 100 people took to the comments section — many to leave compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“Omg…gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another called her “a goddess.”

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful,” commented a third.

It seems that Shanina has been living in bikinis as of late, and has shown a number of pieces of her wardrobe off to her Instagram account. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently rocked a sexy black lace bikini top, coupling it with a pair of dangerously short denim shorts for a trendy summer look that drove her followers absolutely wild.