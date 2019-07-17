Kylie Jenner’s Squad In Tight Pink Dresses Bugs Instagram: Real Versus Plastic Dominates Comments

Kylie Jenner hasn’t failed when it comes to delivering sensational updates from her current Turks and Caicos vacation. The “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” has sent fans killer bikinis, squad vibes and plenty of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s sizzling curves.

A snap of Kylie and her gal pals twinning in pale pink mini dresses was posted to two accounts last night – both Kylie and 20-year-old model Sofia Richie shared their group moment to Instagram. The super-girly photo saw Sofia and Kylie joined by the makeup mogul’s close friends Yris Palmer and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

Since going live, a pattern has formed in the comments section of both Kylie’s and Sofia’s snaps. It looks like Instagram is throwing out plastic surgery accusations. Remarks seemed to suggest a somewhat-annoyed fanbase.

“Wohhh the plastic surgery on the right real on the left,” was a popular comment left to Sofia’s photo.

“These bodies are so funny wallahi,” another user wrote.

Over on Kylie’s account, similar comments were manifesting.

“The 2 on the right purchased the same body on the menu,” one popular reply read.

As fans will have spotted, the girls stood in a row. On the far left was Sofia Richie. The girlfriend to Scott Disick was joined on the right by Yris, Stassie and the Kylie Skin founder.

“Plastics stand together,” was another comment.

While not all comments pertaining to the girls’ physiques were throwing out cosmetic surgery accusations, many of the most upvoted ones centered around how the ladies looked.

“Kylie and stassie have the exact same body they look like clones,” one fan wrote.

It did, indeed, seem that the platform was feeling a touch weirded out. This may, in part, be due to the jolting effect generated by all four girls rocking their pastel mini dresses and coordinating with their leg poses. Also, the girls all happen to be super-fit, curvy and leggy.

Loading...

Stassie has undergone cosmetic surgery. The model and influencer who is now a semi-permanent face over on Kylie’s Instagram has spoken openly about her breast augmentation.

“I was very open to sharing — plastic surgery is nothing be ashamed of,” Stassie told Harper’s Bazaar.

Kylie has always vehemently denied going under the knife. Bar admitting to cosmetic lip injections, per Grazia, Kylie’s self-confessed record comes as a clean slate when it comes to all things surgery. Nonetheless, it looks like Instagram had its thoughts on last night’s snaps.

“Surgical should have been the word,” one user replied.