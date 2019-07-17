Kendall Jenner Reportedly Isn’t Listening To Ben Simmons’ Sister’s Hurtful Tweets

Kendall Jenner has been dealing with a lot of drama involving her ex-boyfriend, Ben Simmons, lately. Now, Ben Simmons’ sister, Liv Simmons, tweeted some mean things about her. However, according to Hollywood Life, Kendall isn’t listening to what Liv has to say about her.

Last week, Liv tweeted that she wouldn’t ever want to be known for dating athletes. It seemed to be subtle shade thrown at Kendall Jenner after it came out Kendall was dating a new athlete. Not only has there been rumors about a new athlete in Kendall’s life, but she does have a history of dating other athletes before Ben Simmons even came into her life for their on-again, off-again relationship.

Liv went on to say that Kendall is making her way through an entire league in the sports world, not just a team. Kendall saw the shade, but according to a source close to her, she has been tuning Liv and her hurtful tweets out.

The source also says Kendall has always lived by not caring what other people think of her because it’s not any of her business. It’s worked then and will continue to work for the model now.

“Kendall isn’t concerned whatsoever with what Liv has to say. It’s irrelevant to her and she has no plans on responding at all. Kendall lives by the motto that what other people think of her is none of her business, and it has served her well.”

After all the drama started, Liv tweeted about how she has really made people mad, but she didn’t even mention a name.

“So maybe that’s a reflection on whoever ur defending not me. I’ll still live my life just fine,” Liv tweeted.

In another tweet, she said she would never respect someone who didn’t respect her mom. Could this be another jab at Kendall?

I just wouldn’t ever wanna be known for dating athletes. Like imagine working your way through a league. Not a team a LEAGUE! — Liv Alice Simmons (@livvalice) July 10, 2019

Despite her wise words, Kendall did get involved just a little bit on July 16. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star actually responded to one Twitter troll. The troll tweeted a photo of all the NBA athletes they thought Kendall had dated. The five men in the photo are Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, and D’Angelo Russell.

Kendall actually responded to the person who listed those names and shut them down pretty quickly. She made it clear that she didn’t date all five of those NBA stars, and she was pretty sassy when she responded to the tweet, too.

“2 out of 5 accurate, thanks.”

Through all the drama, Kendall seems to have been keeping busy, posting cute photos of herself on Instagram enjoying the summer.