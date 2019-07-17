‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shares Another Gorgeous Family Photo From Hawaiian Vacation

Leah Messer and co. are still in Hawaii, where they appear to be enjoying the trip of a lifetime.

Over the past few days, the Teen Mom 2 star has been sharing fun family photos from her trip with her three girls as well as co-star Kailyn Lowry and her three boys. The reality stars are vacationing in Kaanapali, which is a census-designated place in Maui County, and the photos on their Instagram feeds have been nothing short of stunning. In the most recent image that Messer shared with fans, she and her kids look stunning.

The photo could definitely be an ad as it is every bit perfect. The four ladies hold hands in the snapshot as they’re photographed from the back. They all have their feet in the ocean water and a gorgeous green mountain appears just in front of them. In the shot, Leah rocks a loose-fitting floral dress and a flower crown in her hair as she holds her daughter Ali’s hand. Ali looks as sweet as can be in a purple floral top with a matching purple skirt.

Ali’s twin sister, Aleeah Grace, appears to be sandwiched in between her two sisters, sporting a blue dress and a flower crown like her mom and sister. All the way at the end of the photo is Leah’s youngest daughter, Addy, who wears the same exact outfit as Ali. The youngster is out the farthest in the water as she leans over and gets her hands wet. Since the post went live on Messer’s account, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her 2 million fans with over 30,000 likes and 80-plus comments.

While most fans took to the post to beam over the sweet family photo, countless others chimed in to let Leah know that they’re super jealous of her long trip to Hawaii. A few others just commented on the photo with heart emoji.

“I love this so much! Beautiful,” one follower commented on the image.

“Are you just living there now? Lol. #jealous,” one more fan wrote.

“I want to know why you have Addi dressed like one of the twins in several photos and not them all be different or dress the twins alike? Stiill, as always, beautiful photos!” one more asked.

The first photo from the trip was shared on Leah’s Instagram page on July 3, and the most recent came last night. While it has been a long trip, it also seems to be a much-needed one.