Victoria’s Secret Babe Elsa Hosk Wears Nothing Underneath Open Blazer In New Snap

Elsa Hosk is one of Victoria’s Secret most recognizable Angels, so it’s no surprise that her fashion game is on point on a regular basis.

On Tuesday, the model shared a few new photos on her Instagram page, in which she showed off her super sexy yet chic daily look. In the pictures, she is seen wearing nothing underneath an open beige blazer, which she paired with some stylish high-waist, wide leg pants. Elsa completed the ensemble with a pair of white sandals, and she accessorized the outfit with a couple of golden Dior necklaces that drew even more attention to her cleavage. In addition, she carried a beige bag and rocked white nail polish as she posed for the camera.

The 30-year-old bombshell styled her long blonde locks into a sleek low ponytail with a center part, and she donned some natural-looking makeup that enhanced her gorgeous facial features — including some contour and highlight on her cheek bones, as well as a shiny lip gloss. In the first picture of the post, Elsa candidly looked away from the camera as she posed with the jacket open, but she then opted for a button-up look for the following snaps.

According to her caption, her pants were her own design for J Brand Jeans, while her jacket was Jacquemus and her summery shoes were by Totême. Many of her 5.4 million Instagram followers were delighted by the new post, which racked up over 87,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in just over 12 hours. Her fans also rushed to the comments section to shower her with praise, complimenting both her exquisite looks and her impeccable fashion taste.

Loading...

“I love this cut and the way u styled it!!,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Buying it all Mama.” One online user suggested that a “White top would be perfect with this coat…” while others chimed in by commenting, “I think I just died and went to heaven” and “So chic.”

The Swedish beauty recently made headlines for posting a super racy topless photo on Instagram, but publishing these types of pics seemingly don’t bother her.

“I remember posting a nude selfie, and I got so many texts from people who were like: what did you do? Are you sure about that? And I was like, yeah, I don’t really care that much. It’s my body, it’s my choice,” she said in an interview with Net-A-Porter last year.