Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Rocks Sexy Black Bikini In Latest Snaps

Jasmine Tookes heated up Instagram with a series of photos in which she showed off her enviable physique in a sexy black bikini.

The Victoria’s Secret angel leaned against a doorway in the snaps. Her swimwear featured a plunging neckline, high-cut bottoms, and silver buckles. The first photo showed the beauty’s entire body as she gave the camera a sultry look. Her toned body was on full display as she bent one knee to highlight her hourglass figure. The second photo zoomed in on Tookes, giving fans a closer shot at her face and a peek at her cleavage. Tookes’ makeup was natural, and she wore her long dark hair down. She accessorized the look with a dainty necklace.

Fans loved the photos and were quick to point out how mesmerizing Tookes looked. While most fans simply left fire emoji, some took a moment to comment on the snaps.

“Literally just dropped my phone you need to just stop,” another fan joked.

“How are you even human,” wrote a follower.

While a majority of the comments were from men, some women commented on how inspirational the photos were.

“Body goals,” said one follower.

“Ur so iconic i can’t deal with this,” one fan wrote.

Tookes works diligently to keep her body in shape. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the model said that she trains different body parts with an extra emphasis on her booty.

“I’ll do one day with legs and abs, lower body. The next day I will do an upper body day. And then one day I always dedicate to my butt. A whole butt day for like an hour. And then I’ll take a break on one day. And then the next day I do a full body. Then I am off the rest of the days.”

Loading...

When asked how she stayed motivated to workout, Tookes said working out with a friend definitely helps her. The beauty said she often goes to the gym with good friend Josephine Skriver, adding that the two work out together all the time. She joked that when Skriver texts her to go work out, she does not say no because she would feel bad if she did.

The two beauties even share an Instagram page where they share workout routines and inspiration for others who want to keep fit.

Fans wanting to keep up with Tookes can follow her Instagram account.