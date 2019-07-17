NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Trade ‘Makes A Ton Of Sense’ For Portland Trail Blazers, Per ‘CBS Sports’

Is Kevin Love the missing piece to the Trail Blazers' championship squad?

Since the 2019 NBA offseason started, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to remind everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading Kevin Love. Despite suffering a huge disappointment in the 2018-19 NBA season, the Cavaliers still see Love as the centerpiece of the title-contending team that they are trying to build in the post-LeBron James era. In his recent article, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com confirmed that as of now, the Cavaliers don’t have any plan in making Love available on the trading block.

However, Fedor believes that things could start to change once the Cavaliers receive an intriguing offer for Kevin Love. A source who spoke to Cleveland.com revealed that the Cavaliers are expected to demand a combination of young players and draft picks in the potential deal involving Love.

“If the Cavs are blown away by a Love offer and receive the package that meets their demands then, of course, they would consider it. It would be foolish not to. According to sources, the Cavs would want some combination of young players and draft picks. Not one or the other. Both.”

With his health issues and dismal performance in the 2018-19 NBA season, it remains a big question mark if there is a team in the league that would be willing to pay the Cavaliers’ asking price for Kevin Love. However, once he becomes available on the open market, Brad Botkin of CBS Sports thinks that trading for Love “makes a ton of sense” for the Portland Trail Blazers. Botkin suggested that the Trail Blazers could offer a trade package including one of Zach Collins, Anfernee Simons, and Nassir Little, and a future first-round pick to acquire Love from the Cavaliers.

“The Portland Trail Blazers continue to make a ton of sense. If they were willing to put Zach Collins, Anfernee Simons and/or Nassir Little in a deal, and maybe a future first-round pick, Cleveland would have to listen. That’s a lot to give up, but Portland is right there. Love would make them a legit title contender.”

Chris Paul, Kevin Love and Bradley Beal are the most intriguing trade candidates in the NBA. @MShap2 explores potential trades and fits https://t.co/lwf8Jd1fcp pic.twitter.com/dzqgUmWJhj — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) July 15, 2019

Loading...

The explosive backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum reached another huge milestone in the 2018-19 NBA season when they made their first appearance in the Western Conference Finals. However, after suffering a massive defeat from the hands of the Golden State Warriors, it’s crystal clear that the Trail Blazers need additional star power to have a legitimate chance of contending for the NBA championship title.

Though he’s not as good as Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, or Paul George, Kevin Love would still be an incredible addition to the Trail Blazers, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who can knock down shots from beyond the arc. What makes him a more intriguing fit with the Trail Blazers is his ability to efficiently play alongside other NBA superstars. After spending three seasons with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in Cleveland, Love definitely won’t mind serving as the Trail Blazers’ third scoring option behind Lillard and McCollum.

Kevin Love may not have demanded a trade from the Cavaliers, but at this point in his NBA career, he will be better off playing for a legitimate title contender than wasting his prime on a rebuilding team. Expect more rumors to circulate around Love as the 2019 NBA offseason goes deeper.