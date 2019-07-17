Kylie Jenner Bikini Confusion: See The Aussie Reality Babe Who Has Instagram Stumped

Kylie Jenner appears to have caused an identity confusion. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been posting a steady string of bikini snaps from her current Turks and Caicos vacation. While headlines have mostly centered around Kylie’s sizzling body and the trip’s high-end luxuries, today’s one brings in another reality face.

As The Daily Mail reports, Australian Married at First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis has fans thinking she’s Kylie Jenner. The 31-year-old shared vacation snaps from her Cairns, Australia, holiday to Instagram this week. It looks like the hourglass curves, blue swimwear, and waist-length black hair were just a little bit too similar to the finish posted over on Kylie’s account.

“I thought this was a Kylie Jenner vacation pic at first glance!” one fan commented.

For others, the comparison seemed a more permanent deal alongside one that included another member of the 21-year-old’s family.

“Literally every time you come up on my feed I think it’s Kim or Kylie,” another fan wrote.

The Daily Mail further reports a fan to have accused Martha of intentionally channeling the Kardashian-Jenner look, and this one didn’t get past the Aussie. Martha clapped back.

‘Why… because I’m short, and wide, and have dark hair? That’s half the girls in Melbourne,” Martha replied.

As followers of Kylie’s Instagram will know, the star’s current glam sees her rocking a long-haired brunette look. Kylie’s wavy locks were very much a part of her updates earlier this week as three posts sent from a sun-drenched yacht showcased Kylie’s dark-haired look alongside a super-skimpy Chanel bikini.

Martha has been compared to the Kardashian-Jenners before. April saw Martha “flattered” over being compared to 38-year-old KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian, although this star maintains that she isn’t attempting to replicate the look.

“Am I trying to look like her… no! I just have dark hair, thick eyebrows, a small frame and a fat a**e. I can’t f**king help it!” Martha said in a YouTube Q&A.

This Aussie beauty wouldn’t be the first Instagram face to land herself a Kardashian-Jenner comparison. Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko has made a career out of being the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” per The Sun. The super-curvaceous brunette now boasts millions of Instagram followers, although fans mostly see Kvitko as a standalone face these days.

While Kvitko has carved out her own identity, other Instagram faces stick to being the lookalike. Jacky Vasquez had made being Ariana Grande’s doppelgänger her full-time job. Meanwhile, Kim and Kylie have their own double act going on from Dubai-based beauty bloggers Sonia and Fyza Ali.