Charli XCX Wows In Low-Cut, Neon Vest Top And Skirt On Bed

Charli XCX is dropping the music video later today for her latest single “Gone” with Christine and the Queens and is asking her fans to join her on the premiere.

Her latest Instagram upload sees the “Girls Night Out” songstress on a bed in a neon, low-cut vest top and a black-and-yellow skirt. Her eye makeup matches her ensemble, and she has accessorized this look with a couple of necklaces and earrings. She is looking straight to the camera with her hands placed on the bed, showing off a little cleavage.

Within one hour of sharing the post, the photo quickly racked up over 30,000 likes, proving to be popular with her 3.3 million followers.

“Can u drop it now queen I’m so bored,” one user commented.

“You’re sexy queen,” another shared.

“XCXcited!!!” a third follower wrote with multiple heart emoji.

Her latest single will be taken from her upcoming third studio album, Charli, which is set to be released on September 13 via Atlantic Records.

The record will consist of 15 tracks and a total of 14 collaborations. So far, “1999” featuring Troye Sivan and “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo have already been released.

“Next Level” “Gone” feat. Christine and the Queens “Cross You Out” feat. Sky Ferreira “1999” feat. Troye Sivan “Click” feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash “Warm” feat. Haim “Thoughts” “Blame It On Your Love” feat. Lizzo “White Mercedes” “Silver Cross” “I Don’t Wanna Know” “Official” “Shake It” feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, and Pabllo Vittar “February 2017” feat. Clairo and Yaeji “2099” feat. Troye Sivan

To support the album, she will embark on a tour which will visit two continents. She will start on September 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will go across North America. The second leg will visit Europe in October. Rina Sawayama will be opening up for her for all the U.K. shows while the North American leg will vary in openers, but will include Tommy Genesis, Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra, and Allie X.

In total, XCX has released two studio albums — True Romance and Sucker — as well as two mixtapes — Number 1 Angel and Pop 2.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with a lot of familiar names — Iggy Azalea, David Guetta, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Cardi B, Diplo, and Ty Dolla $ign to name a few.

On Spotify, Charli currently has 15.5 million monthly Spotify listeners, making her the 151st most played artist in the world right now, while her latest collaborator, Christine and the Queens has 1.6 million monthly listeners at the moment.