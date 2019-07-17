WWE News: Vince Russo Tells Becky Lynch To Screw Seth Rollins, ‘Raw’ Women’s Champion Responds Brilliantly

Vince Russo has no shortage of opinions, and he’s never shy about expressing them either. The former WWE, WCW and TNA writer has been around the block during his time in the wrestling business, so it’s unsurprising that he has some views on current WWE storylines.

Russo’s latest observation pertains to the former Universal Champion Seth Rollins, as well as current Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch. At the recent Extreme Rules pay-per-view, the pair defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a tag team match, which featured both titles on the line. After the match, Brock Lesnar cashed in his “Money in the Bank” briefcase to capture the gold from Rollins and continue a storyline that’s been in progress since before WrestleMania 35.

However, Russo feels the scenario could have used more drama and betrayal.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote that Lynch should have “screwed” the former champ. Seemingly, he meant she should have turned her back on her tag partner — and boyfriend — in order to add an unexpected twist to proceedings.

Lynch, on the other hand, added a new layer of meaning to the tweet by responding with “I did,” suggesting she and Rollins celebrated their victory romantically after the match.

Just have to say this–if @BeckyLynchWWE would have screwed @WWERollins last night–we would have been OFF TO THE RACES. At this point—you have to go outside of the box. Listen to https://t.co/qHKdk3JSC0 … … … … … … … … … … … … … … For More! It's FREE!!! pic.twitter.com/yje9C4ch0C — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) July 16, 2019

Lynch and Rollins’ relationship has been public for months. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins revealed they have been dating each other since February of this year. But it wasn’t until recently that WWE began incorporating their romance into storylines.

At last month’s Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, Lynch came to her man’s aid after Evans attacked him from behind during his match with Corbin. On subsequent episodes of Monday Night Raw, they continued to appear together in the lead up to Extreme Rules, while feuding with their heel foes.

WWE has taken advantage of many real-life relationships in the past in order to enhance creative arcs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Rusev and Lana, Maria and Mike Kanellis, and Johnny Gargano and Candace LaRae are among some other actual couples who can be seen together from time to time on WWE television — and whose storyline endeavors are regularly intertwined.

Whether or not WWE takes Russo’s advice remains to be seen. While Rollins and Lynch seem to be very happy together, having them at odds on television could make for an entertaining angle down the line. That said, since the duo’s romance was only recently acknowledged on WWE television, fans will probably have to wait a while longer for that kind of drama to unfold.