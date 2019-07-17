Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Jumpsuit As She Steps Out In L.A.

Nicole Scherzinger is no stranger to showing off her amazing body, and she did so yet again with her latest bold fashion choice.

The singer was spotted going for dinner at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, and she definitely dressed to impress. As reported by The Daily Mail, Nicole flaunted her impressive figure in an eye-popping polka dot jumpsuit, which was semi-sheer, and featured bell-style long sleeves and a belt that cinched at the waist.

The ensemble also had wide leg pants, and the former Pussycat Doll made sure to wear high-waist black underwear to maintain the chic vibe and not reveal too much. She completed the look with open-toe heeled sandals, as well as a small black handbag. The final touches used to elevate the outfit included super large hoop earrings, several statement rings across her fingers and long, light-colored nails.

Nicole styled her signature long dark raven locks into a high, sleek ponytail, and donned a full face of makeup to enhance her bright and healthy-looking tan — including long, lush eyelashes, lots of pink blush and highlighter on her prominent cheek bones, and a light pink lip gloss shade. The 41-year-old looked rather serious as she walked past the paparazzi and headed to the restaurant.

Judging by her social media posts, Nicole is at a great stage in her life, having just returned from a birthday vacation in her home state of Hawaii. She posted plenty of photos from her trip home, where she was able to reconnect with nature and celebrate with her family. Most of her pictures were taken at the beach, as she claims she is “such an ocean baby” who loves “being in the water.” Nicole also stated that it is important to always remember where one comes from in one of her Instagram posts.

“Always remember your roots. They are the foundation of your life and the wings of your future,” she wrote.

Sharing a photo of her at the beach looking like the quintessential Hawaiian babe, the star also thanked her fans for all the birthday wishes in a post from July 2.

“Truly grateful for all the love and messages I received on my birthday! I feel so loved and none of your comments go unseen! I’m so thankful to have experienced another happy & healthy journey around the sun. I had the best time at home, beginning this next chapter with my ohana,” she wrote.