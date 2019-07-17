Harry Styles ‘Terrified’ By Stalker Sleeping Outside His London Home

Harry Styles is reportedly “terrified” by a stalker who has been sleeping outside his London home. The former One Direction singer will testify in court against the perpetrator, who has remained outside his home and passed notes to him via his mailbox, according to reports.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, has remained outside of Styles’ home for the past three months, according to The Sun. He has also approached Styles in the street near his home. Tarazaga-Orero was arrested for trespassing but denies stalking Styles. The Sun printed a statement from a neighbor of the singer and actor, who claimed that Tarazaga-Orero has been sleeping on a bench on the opposite side of the street from Styles’ home.

The Sun reported that Deputy District Judge Ross Johnson decreed Tarazaga-Orero will appear for a trial scheduled in October, and that he must surrender his passport to police. He was charged with conduct which amounted “to the stalking of Harry Styles,” and the judge stated the harassment included sleeping outside Styles’ home every day, “posting notes through his door and making approaches to him in the street which were unwanted by Mr. Styles.”

A frightened Styles will be able to give his own testimony from behind a screen during the trial, reported The Sun.

In the wake of his stalker terror, Styles spent over $10 million on a second home — a semi-detached Georgian mansion in North London, which boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a game room, screening room and private outside parking, as well as a garage, reported The Sun. Styles still owns an apartment in New York and his other London residence where the reported stalking has taken place. He recently sold his home in California’s Hollywood Hills.

The news comes on the heels that Styles is in talks to play the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of the iconic animated film The Little Mermaid.

Loading...

The film will be directed by Rob Marshall and written by David Magee, reported Variety. The latter revealed that the film will use many of the beloved original songs from the 1989 animated classic, as well as new songs from composer Alan Menken and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It was recently reported that singer Halle Bailey will portray the lead role of Ariel, and Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula. It has also been rumored that Javier Bardem is signing to portray the role of Triton in the film.

Styles has previously appeared in the 2017 Christopher Nolan film, Dunkirk.