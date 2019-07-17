‘Outlander’ Fans Are Unhappy The Show Was Snubbed From Emmy Nominations

Fans of the Starz hit show Outlander are shocked and angered that the time travel series was snubbed from the Emmy Awards nominations on Tuesday.

Town & Country shared the feelings of several fans who were incredulous that such a well-written and well-acted show was overlooked by the nominating committee. Shows like Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark all had multiple nominations in various categories, but Outlander was left with none.

The two series leads, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, and the supporting cast are often praised for their performances in the show, further inciting confusion as to why the show flopped at the awards ceremony.

One fan took to Twitter to share their confusion.

“Just can’t believe #Outlander and all of its cast got the royal snub from the Emmy awards committee. Maybe said committee should be sent through the stones!!!!”

Another Outlander fan took the opportunity to give kudos to Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the Scottish-based series.

“Congratulations to Sam Heughan on his tireless effort of embodying #JamieFraser and his outstanding performance in a drama series every single episode, every single season. Well deserving of an #Emmy nomination but doesn’t need one to prove his excellence.”

Outlander fans expressed their displeasure in various languages, demonstrating how broad an appeal the show has. The series has also made the list of the top Emmy snubs for 2019 on Twitter, along with the final season of The Big Bang Theory and stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Julia Roberts and Allison Janney.

Outlander has certainly grown exponentially in popularity, and the scripts — adapted from the novels of Diana Gabaldon — appeal to a broad set of fan bases, including those interested in history, romance and even science fiction, reveals The Inquisitr.

Now that the first two seasons of Outlander are available on Netflix, the popularity and appeal of the series is set to reach even more audiences, and give the stellar cast additional opportunities to win over the Emmy nominating committee.

Book Riot told its fans to get ready during “droughtlander” (the time when no new episodes air), as Netflix will stream two seasons’ worth of episodes on which to binge throughout the summer.