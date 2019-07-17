YouTuber Jeffree Star Bashes Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line, Says Fans Are ‘Being Ripped Off By A Celebrity’

YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star has been outspoken about his distaste for Kylie Jenner’s makeup and skincare lines, taking to social media sites to share his opinion on both the entrepreneur and her products. In response to an Instagram post promoting Kylie’s latest offerings, Jeffree left a comment calling the skincare line a “complete joke,” adding that the reality television star is attempting to rip people off with her overpriced products, reported The Daily Mail.

The promotion snap posted over the weekend included a composite image of models using the skincare products from Kylie Skin, which featured three new products released for the summer. Among the many comments from Instagram users criticizing Kylie’s skincare products was one from Jeffree.

“Hahahahaha,” Jeffree’s initial comment read.

Another Instagram user responded to the beauty mogul’s comment.

“Wasn’t you tired of drama? Are you the same who said you not involve in any scandal coming? You can’t keep with your own words…Be consistent and practice what you speak.”

This prompted the 33-year-old YouTuber to clap back at the user, in which he defended his position to criticize the products.

“You should probably have a seat because as a human being on this planet, I’m allowed to comment on anyone’s releases; it’s also my job. Her first skincare drop was a complete joke and was basically a money grab so relax before trying to come for me. I’d rather save millions of people money than letting them be ripped off by a celebrity.”

In June of this year, Jeffree published a video on YouTube for his 15.4 million subscribers, in which he tested the first set of products from Kylie Skin alongside fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson.

As the two tried out each of the seven products, they made comments on the effectiveness and quality of each one, concluding at the end of the video that the skincare line felt “basic.”

Both YouTubers felt that the makeup removing wipes were not particularly effective and that it took too long to be able to wipe off the makeup. When trying out the foaming face wash, Jeffree commented that he disliked the fragrance, while Shane felt the wash made his skin burn.

Another product tested by the beauty gurus was the vanilla milk toner. Both felt the toner turned their skin red.

Jeffree ultimately concluded that the packaging was “cute” but that he “wasn’t impressed” with the products overall.