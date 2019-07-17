Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Stuns In Seriously Plunging Swimsuit

Elizabeth's showing off her assets in a low-cut swimsuit look.

Elizabeth Hurley is once again defying her age in her swimwear. The flawless 54-year-old actress and model showed off her assets in a seriously deep plunging, skintight one-piece in a new snap shared to the official Instagram account of her very successful swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. In the jaw-dropping photo, Hurley shot a very sultry look toward the camera as she modeled one of the skimpy looks from the collection while posing in front of the ocean.

Elizabeth had her long highlighted hair flowing down while showing off the fun light turquoise swimsuit on social media on July 16. The one-piece featured a very deep plunge to show off a serious amount of skin and stretched almost all the way down to her bellybutton with thin lines of material across the torso.

Flashing even more flesh, the curve-hugging swimwear design featured a pretty high-cut design to showcase her long and toned legs.

In the caption of the new upload, Elizabeth Hurley Beach confirmed that the bathing suit Hurley was rocking in the flawless photo shoot snap was the Candace one-piece.

The comments section of the gorgeous snap was overcome with comments from fans who couldn’t help but heap praise on the former The Royals star for her hard work and dedication to keeping her body in shape.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote, adding several emoji to their post, including roses, kissing lips, and another with hearts for eyes.

A second person told Hurley in the comments that they thought she was “Always so beautiful” as another wrote online after seeing her latest plunging swimsuit display, “Ok I’m finally going to say it. You look fantastic!!!”

Elizabeth has modeled several looks, including various swimsuits and bikinis, from her swimwear collection on social media.

One of the most recent revealing photos that stopped fans in their tracks showed her rocking a seriously tiny, pink two-piece while posing for the camera during a photo shoot on the sand, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

Her most recent swimwear snap came mere weeks after Liz turned 54-years-old in June, though the star has been very vocal in the past about not getting too caught up when it comes to aging.

“If you’ve got time to think about aging then you’re not busy enough,” Hurley previously told People shortly after celebrating her 50th birthday. “Being busy and interested is the key to being attractive. Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth.”

She then continued, “I wish I’d realized that all young people are gorgeous. Those tiny faults we obsessed about were insignificant in the whole dazzling, youthful package.”