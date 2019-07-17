Leah Remini Claims Scientology Survivors ‘Stalked’ By Church After Appearing On A&E Show On Instagram

Leah Remini claims in a new Instagram post that survivors of the controversial Scientology religion have been “stalked” by current members of the organization after their appearances on the A&E show she hosts with Mike Rinder, Scientology and the Aftermath. This information came on the heels of a post where the actress thanked those who honored her and Rinder with an Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Informational Series or Special for the 2019 awards.

Leah said in a lengthy social media statement that she was thankful to the television academy for recognizing the series and claimed that the contributors to the series as well as others who work on the A&E show get “harassed, stalked and slandered every day for speaking and giving a platform to Scientology’s survivors.”

The former King of Queens star noted that she is happy to be able to continue to shed a light on what she feels are the wrongs that occur in this organized religion and give a voice to those who escape who feel they have no one to turn to in the aftermath of their defecting from the church.

It has been claimed by numerous survivors on Scientology and the Aftermath that members who leave the controversial religious organization are unable to remain in relationships with their family members and friends, a profess called disconnection, as they could potentially be called what the church says are “suppressive people.”

Remini was applauded by several of her high-profile celebrity friends for her Emmy nod in the comments section of the post, including best pal Jennifer Lopez, actress Holly Robinson Peete, former Dancing With the Stars professional partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, party planner Mindy Weiss, and RuPaul Drag Race star Michelle Visage.

Remini and Rinder were also honored this year with the Impact Award at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

The actress was brought into the Church of Scientology via the involvement of her mother, Vicki Marshall, who was trying to find a purpose in her life after a tough divorce from Remini’s father when the actress was just 7-years-old. The family moved from Brooklyn, New York to Florida where Remini was further indoctrinated into Scientology as a member of its prestigious Sea Org at its main headquarters in Clearwater, Florida.

Scientologists believe in reincarnation and members of the Sea Org members are reportedly provided room and board for their work. Members must “sign a billion-year contract” claimed Remini in an interview with ABC News. The actress left traditional school in eighth grade and immersed herself in the study of Scientology.

The former King of Queens star publicly severed ties with the Church in 2013. She remains an outspoken critic of the organization and continues her investigation, along with Rinder into its alleged abuses of its members.

Scientology and the Aftermath airs on A&E. Remini and Rinder are reportedly working on a new season of episodes.