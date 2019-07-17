50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy Puts Chest On Full Display In Tiny Black Thong Bikini On Beach Vacation

Actress Daphne Joy spent Tuesday splashing in the surf at a beach in Florida alongside her six-year-old son Sire, who she shares with ex-boyfriend and rapper 50 Cent, reported The Daily Mail.

The 32-year-old lingerie model was not afraid to show off her enviable curves in a tiny, black thong bikini while soaking up the summer sun. She sizzled in the black, string top that included two triangles of fabric, which barely covered her busty chest as she spilled out of it. The bottoms were equally skimpy as they showed off her rounded booty and much of her pelvic area. The eye was also drawn to the actress’s trim tummy and muscular, curvy legs.

Daphne completed the beach look with a sheer, black over-sized shirt that was left open in the front and billowing behind her in the sea breeze. She wore her long, brunette tresses loose and flowing down her back and over her shoulders while adding a touch of pink lipstick. A pair of retro sunglasses finished the outfit.

Sire matched his mom’s color scheme in an all black swimsuit that included swim shorts and a waterproof, long-sleeve swim shirt. In the several photos taken from the day, Sire appeared to be having fun splashing in the waves and hanging out with his mom.

The model appears to be on good terms with her ex as they share joint custody of their son and were even seen celebrating his birthday in 2017 together. In the past, Daphne has dated other famous faces, including singer Jason Derulo between 2015 and 2016. Other exes include Rob Kardashian, Tyrese Gibson, and the founder and chairman of Nygard International, Peter Nygard.

The model, who has appeared on the covers of Smooth Magazine, BlackMen Magazine, and SHOW Magazine, frequently takes to popular social media site Instagram to share snaps from her photo shoots with her 1.4 million followers, in addition to other racy photos of herself.

Loading...

On Tuesday, the brunette beauty got her followers’ attention with a different swimsuit snap taken in Miami, Florida. The one-piece green suit hugs her curves in all the right places, emphasizing her tiny waist, busty chest, and curvy hips. A built-in belt cinched around her waist draws attention to her flawless figure while her cleavage busts out of the top of the suit.

“You are just so beautiful,” one Instagram user complimented the model.

“Stunning and so CLASSY! Love it,” another fan gushed.