‘AGT’ Judge Gabrielle Union ‘Serves’ In A Skimpy Bikini

Gabrielle's sizzling in a new bikini snap.

Gabrielle Union is showing off her flawless bikini body and her adorable baby girl in a new snap posted to social media. The new America’s Got Talent judge headed to the social media site on July 16 to share a snap of herself holding on to her 8-month-old daughter with husband Dwyane Wade as she struts her stuff in a green two-piece.

The snap had Gabrielle showing off all her hard work in the gym by flaunting a whole lot of skin in her green bikini look, which was made up of a triangular top and a pair of tiny matching bottoms with a pretty thin strap stretching across her hips.

The flawless Being Mary Jane actress looked years younger than her actual age of 46-years-old as she paired the swimwear look with an African-inspired multicolored necklace and a blue kaftan that flowed behind her in the breeze.

Union proved she most definitely knows how to multitask, as she joked she was “serving” in the caption while also taking on mom duties by holding on to little Kaavia in her left arm.

The adorable little girl – who Gabrielle often jokingly refers to as #ShadyBaby because of her pretty shady facial expressions – almost matched her mom in her own African-inspired ensemble complete with a stylish headwrap.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for both Union and her adorable baby girl, with many complimenting the star on her body confidence as well as her flawless figure.

“Beautiful pic,” one person said, with two red heart emoji and two fire emoji. Another told Union in the comments section, “Serve them boo” with two emoji with hearts for eyes.

But this isn’t the first time the star – who sits alongside Julianne Hough, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandell on NBC’s America’s Got Talent – has shown off her bikini body.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, gorgeous Gabrielle shared several bikini photos with her 13.4 million followers, including one that showed her in the swimming pool with little Kaavia.

Posting the snap to celebrate her baby girl turning 8-months-old, the star rocked a green two-piece bikini as she bonded with her baby girl in the water.

Gabrielle previously opened up about how she stays so body confident, admitting in a past interview with Shape that she made the conscious decision not to listen to the negative opinions of others as she got older.

“No matter how you look or act, someone will have something negative to say. So I strongly encourage people to free themselves of the fear of judgment quicker in life,” she said.

“We’re so caught up in creating these perfect illusions or wanting to look like Snapchat filters or whatever. And then when we still don’t feel the wholeness or people still have negative things to say, you realize God, I just hopped on this hamster wheel and I can’t get off because perfection doesn’t exist.”

Union then continued, “I gave all the s**ts until probably about 42 or 43. Like, I cared so deeply. At this point in life, I’m at that stage where I’ve stopped caring for the most part.”