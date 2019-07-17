Carrie Underwood’s Jaw Dropping Transformation Leaves Instagram Fans Stunned

Carrie Underwood’s new jaw-dropping transformation has her Instagram followers stunned after the singer posted a photo to the social media site alongside husband Mike Fisher that has fans scratching their head over her big change.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter jumped on the trend of using a face application on her phone that can transform your facial features into anything from very young to very old, change hair color and add accessories such as sunglasses and a beard or mustache. The singer posted a photo of herself and Fisher, perhaps a window into the future, what they would look like as an older couple.

The picture captured Underwood and Fisher in a way that fans couldn’t believe. For a moment, several fans believed they were looking at a photo of Underwood’s parents. Some also jokingly admitted they were terrified at what they saw while others said the couple would still remain as wonderful looking as they are today as they age gracefully.

Underwood has always noted that she wanted to find a man whom she would be able to raise children with and grow old with and she has found that in Fisher, whom she met after being set up by her bassist Mark Childers when Fisher was a hockey player with the Ottawa Senators.

Despite their distance as Underwood was based in Nashville and Fisher lived in Canada, the two began a relationship that consisted of phone call “dates” until they reconnected three months after their initial meeting. The couple would share their first kiss on New Year’s Eve in 2008 as the ball dropped in Times Square at midnight. Fisher would propose one year later just days before the Christmas holidays in 2009.

After almost two years of dating, the couple tied the knot on July 10, 2010, at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia reported People Magazine. The couple would finally be in the same town at the same time when in 2011 Fisher was recruited by the Nashville Predators.

Underwood and Fisher welcomed their first son, Isaiah, in 2015 and their second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher in January of 2019.

In May 2018 and with over 1,000 professional games played, Mike Fisher announced his retirement from professional hockey. Originally hailing from Canada, Fisher proudly noted he had become an American citizen in March of this year, reported The Tennessean. The former pro athlete was honored with his own night by The Nashville Predators this year as well, where his son Isaiah dropped the first puck of the game.

Carrie Underwood is currently performing on her Cry Pretty Live 360 Tour.