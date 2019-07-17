‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, July 16: Hope Asks Steffy To Be Her Maid Of Honor

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, July 16 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) in his son’s room. The designer was replacing photos of Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), who had agreed to marry him the next day.

“Hey, you caught me,” Thomas said when Hope walked in on him swapping out the photos. Hope felt that Caroline would always be Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) mother. Thomas agreed but also said that Hope would be the boy’s mother soon. Thomas shared that he wanted to ask their parents if they could have the wedding at the Logan estate. Hope agreed and said that she also wanted to include the children in the ceremony. She informed him that she was on her way to the cliff house to tell Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that they had moved up the wedding date, per She Knows Soaps.

Liam told Steffy that Hope was coming over to the cliff house. Once she arrived, Steffy congratulated her on the engagement. However, both Liam and Steffy were shocked when Hope revealed that she and Thomas were going to get married the following day. Hope told them that Douglas had had a nightmare the previous evening and that he needed a mother. Liam assumed that it had been Thomas’ idea, but Hope surprised them when she said that it was hers.

Emotions run high as Hope and Thomas ask family and friends to be a part of their ceremony. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/WDhpljDTFO #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/HnfmzYesbV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 16, 2019

Steffy told Hope that she wanted to help with the wedding. Hope then asked her to be the maid of honor. Hope still wanted to raise their children together, just as they had planned when she had been pregnant with Beth. Steffy agreed.

Later, Hope played with Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). She admitted that she still felt drawn toward the baby and that was part of the reason she wanted to become a mother to Douglas. Liam felt that she was marrying Thomas because he had slept with Steffy. Hope opined that Steffy and the girls were now Liam’s family while she also needed to move on.

At the Logan estate, Thomas thanked everyone for coming. He then broke the news that he and Hope had moved up the wedding date. He asked Douglas to be his best man because the little boy shared a special connection with Hope. Everyone, except Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), congratulated Thomas.

Later, when they were alone, Brooke told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that Thomas was using Douglas to manipulate Hope. She opined that Thomas would stop at nothing to get Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.