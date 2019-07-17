Mariah Carey Rocks A Bedazzled U.S. Flag Bikini In Sizzling Throwback Photo

Mariah's showing some skin in a throwback snap from 18 years ago.

Mariah Carey is showing off her bikini body in a throwback snap shared to her Instagram account on July 16. The stunning singer rocked a glamorous bedazzled U.S. flag two-piece while also sitting on a sparkly silver motorcycle to celebrate 18 years since she released the single “Loverboy” from her infamous 2001 movie and album of the same name, Glitter.

The legendary singer smiled from ear to ear in the sizzling bikini photo as she showed off a whole lot of skin in the string flag bikini which she paired with an equally tiny pair of Daisy Duke-style denim shorts.

In the snap taken by photographer David LaChapelle almost two decades ago, Carey paired her revealing swimwear look with a pair of silver heels.

In the caption, Mariah wished the song – which is certified Gold in the United States and hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2001 – a very happy anniversary.

And it seems as though the “A No No” singer’s fans were also loving the nostalgic throwback, as the comments section of the upload was flooded with praise both for the song and for the mom of two.

“One of my fav [singles] from the Queen,” one fan told her, while another wrote, “Love this song!!! And #Glitter is a masterpiece!!!”

A third commented, “Happy anniversary to a epic classic.”

But while her latest bikini upload may have been a throwback photo, Carey has proved that she’s not afraid to show off her body after dropping a seriously impressive amount of weight over the past several months.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the mom to 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with former husband Nick Cannon has been showing off her dangerous curves in a number of body hugging numbers recently.

Back in May, the star took to Instagram to flaunt her fit and toned figure in a plunging skin-tight black and pink wetsuit while soaking up the sunshine in Hawaii.

Loading...

It’s thought that Mariah dropped around 30 pounds after Entertainment Tonight claimed in January 2018 that the star had undergone gastric sleeve surgery.

An insider claimed to the outlet that Carey had overhauled her diet and started to eat much healthier foods, but also actually hadn’t been hitting the gym to obtain her new body and still indulges when she feels like it.

“The change to her diet was an adjustment at first for her, but she’s doing really well keeping up with it,” the Mariah source said at the time. “She’s in a very good place with her health and her life.”