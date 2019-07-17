‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, July 15: Hope Sets Thomas Straight About Making Love

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, July 15 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) who were winding down in the bedroom. Talk turned to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) engagement. While Ridge was elated at the news, Brooke could not give them her approval. Brooke felt that Hope was not over Liam and that she was jumping into marriage too quickly. She said that she hoped that it was a long engagement. Ridge felt that their conversation was going nowhere and asked Brooke to come to bed.

Ridge started to kiss Brooke but she could not stop worrying about Hope. She wanted her daughter to put herself first for a chance and to stop worrying about everyone else. Ridge opined that Hope had her marriage annulled. He did not want them to interfere in their children’s lives the way that his mother, Stephanie, did.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) enjoyed some downtime after putting the girls to sleep. They enjoyed the everyday family moments but Liam remarked that he worried about Hope. Steffy tried to reassure him that her brother was devoted to Hope but Liam wouldn’t hear of it. Liam was convinced that Thomas was manipulating his ex-wife, per She Knows Soaps. Steffy advised Liam to let go since Hope chose to be with Thomas. She wanted Liam to be happy for Thomas and Hope now that they were engaged.

Thomas' trickery of Douglas causes Hope to make a flash decision. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/DzEMKHwy4B #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/4EQvin8Ppq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 15, 2019

Hope tried to comfort Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) in his bedroom. She told him that she and Thomas were going to be a family and that he was safe now. She said that they would get married right away. Thomas pretended to check for ghosts to set his son’s mind at ease. He told Douglas that the ghosts would not be back. Hope told Douglas a bedtime story before the little boy drifted off to sleep.

Later, Thomas excitedly thanked Hope for agreeing to be his wife and Douglas’ mother. He wanted her to sleep in his bed. Hope refused the offer and then made it clear that she was not ready to make love to him. She also told the designer that she may not even be ready for that level of intimacy on their wedding night or honeymoon. Thomas told her that she was worth waiting for.

