Carrie Underwood Sizzles In A Black Bikini 6 Months After Baby

Carrie's showing off her post-baby weight loss in a two-piece.

Carrie Underwood is showing off her seriously toned middle just six months after giving birth to her second child. The stunning country star showed a little skin and her impressive post-baby weight loss while attending an event to promote her athleisuire line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, in the Hamptons, New York, on July 16 where she posed for the cameras in one of the bikinis from her new collection.

In one stunning snap shared to Instagram by Angelique Miles, Underwood could be seen proudly showing off all her hard work in the gym since becoming a mom for a second time as she rocked a black halter neck bikini with a matching black sarong wrapped around her hips.

The “Southbound” singer had her long blonde hair tied up into a bun on the top of her head and shielded her eyes from the summer sun with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Photos and video from the event also featured Carrie discussing some the new bikini looks that will be available from her line, which is available from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores.

A number of social media fitness influencers also shared uploads from the sunny New York event to Instagram, which showed Underwood after an outfit change revealing her world-famous toned legs in a pair of white shorts and a baby pink T-shirt.

But this isn’t the first time Carrie has given fans a glimpse at her post-baby body in a bikini since welcoming her second child – Jacob Bryan – into the world on January 21.

Underwood, who’s also mom to 4-year-old Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher, previously rocked another bikini from her line in late May while spending some time in California as part of her “Cry Pretty 360 Tour.”

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the star stunned fans in her blue and white striped two-piece as she posted a high-angle selfie that put her toned tummy on display as well as a back shot as she looked out over the stunning California scenery.

The two stunning photos were taken just four months after the American Idol Season 4 winner gave birth to baby Jacob and shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Carrie and Mike celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

However, Carrie joked shortly after that she was taking advantage of good angles.

Loading...

“I hope everyone realizes I did take it from up here. It is angles,” Underwood joked to Extra when asked about the bikini snaps while attending the 2019 CMT Awards in June.

“But I have been working hard to regain my strength more than anything, and being on tour it’s such a physical thing on stage,” she added, noting that she’s been making good use of her mobile gym that’s been following her around the country on her latest tour.