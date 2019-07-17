Camille Grammer Explains Her Comments About Denise Richards’ Divorce Settlement On ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

The original 'Housewife' says she has no idea why Andy Cohen asked her about her co-star's divorce from Charlie Sheen.

Camille Grammer knows Andy Cohen was stirring the pot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. The original Housewives star made a surprise appearance at the Season 9 reunion where she was surprised to be asked about Denise Richards’ divorce settlement with Charlie Sheen.

A reluctant Camille joined the rest of the RHOBH cast midway through the first part of the reunion, where Cohen immediately asked her why she kept ex-husband Kelsey Grammer’s last name after marrying David C. Meyer last year, according to People. Camille, who shares two children, Mason and Jude, with Kelsey Grammer, said she did it “for the kids,” prompting Denise Richards to admit she “couldn’t wait to get rid of” Sheen’s name after her 2006 divorce from the Two and a Half Men star.

That’s when Cohen asked Camille for her reaction to Denise not having a pre-nup in her marriage to Sheen. Camille, who received a $30 million divorce settlement from Grammer at the end of their 13-year marriage, said she “didn’t know” if Denise should have asked for half of Sheen’s money. After Denise revealed that “Charlie was almost bankrupt before we got married,” Camille admitted to her that she didn’t know much about her situation.

“I don’t know much about it. I’m sorry I didn’t follow you that much. I can only speak about myself. I just felt that, you know, working — and I worked hard. I just didn’t sit back, buying fancy clothes and shoving bonbons in my face. I mean, I worked hard.”

Camille’s shocking statement caught the Real Housewives cast off guard, causing Dorit Kemsley to break an awkward silence to ask Denise, “Do you like bonbons?”

“I’ve never had one,” Denise said.

Camille Grammer and Denise Richards went at it during the #RHOBH reunion. ???? Watch: https://t.co/K5GZguCiUM — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 15, 2019

After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired, Camille Grammer revealed that she felt Cohen’s questions to her about Denise Richards were “sneaky and personal.” On her blog for Bravo, Camille said that she has no idea why Andy asked her about Denise’s divorce settlement.

“I didn’t follow her divorce with Charlie, so I have no idea what their settlement was. She took that as a slight, but it wasn’t. I felt that there was a deliberate inference by Andy’s questions to me after Denise’s proclamation that she wasn’t a ‘greedy b*tch’ that I was. That put me on the defensive.”

Camille also confirmed that her comment about working hard and not just sitting around eating bonbons was not directed at Denise. The mom of two added that while her divorce settlement with Kelsey Grammer was lucrative, she worked hard to help her ex-husband through his addictions, recovery, and heart attack and that they co-owned a production company together. Camille also noted that she’s confident Denise got her fair share in her divorce from Sheen.

“Whether or not she was a ‘greedy b*tch, knowing her as I do, I am confident that she received what the law provides. We were both divorced in the State of California.”

Camille also took to Twitter to explain her comments about Richards and her divorce settlement.

California is a community property state. In a divorce each spouse gets 50% of the community property. The duration of the marriage is a factor in the size of the community property estate. #fact — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 15, 2019

Loading...

And In the duration of spousal support. I don’t know what Denise was trying to insinuate when the law is clear. @usweekly — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 15, 2019

That was directed to Andy not to Denise. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 17, 2019

Earlier in the RHOBH season, Denise, who was married to Sheen for just under five years and had two children with him, revealed that she and her ex did not have a prenuptial agreement during their marriage. Denise admitted that she ” could have asked for half of what he made”—Sheen landed his high-paying, starring role on Two and a Half Men during their marriage— but that she didn’t because she’s not ” a greedy f***ing whore.”

Part Two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Tuesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.