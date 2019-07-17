American Model And DJ Charly Jordan Shows Off Her Incredible Figure And Tanned Body In New Instagram Share

American model Charly Jordan and her beau are planning a spontaneous trip to Hawaii and since she keeps her fans updated with all of her activities, she took to her Instagram page and 2.2 million fans and followers to a set of throwback bikini snapshots from Hawaii that instantly sent temperatures soaring.

In the snaps, the model was featured wearing a bandeau-style white bikini top that she teamed with a pair of skimpy black bikini bottoms to showcase her enviable figure. Her long sexy legs, taut stomach and well-toned abs stole the show and Charly put them on full display as she stood at the beach to soak up the sun.

Her body was perfectly tanned which added to the sexiness and left her fans drooling and asking for more. The stunner wore little to no makeup and let her slightly damp tresses down to keep it simple and sexy. The model posted not one, not two but three pictures and struck a different pose in each one of them to show a detailed view of her enviable figure.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap amassed over 176,000 likes and 530 comments where fans and followers praised Charly for her incredible figure as well as her sense of style. Her fellow celebrities and models who liked the picture to show some appreciation included Ainsley Rodriquez, Jena Frumes and Celeste Bright.

“Omg babe!!!!! Please tell me your body secrets!??!?” one of her fans commented. “I am obsessed with you Charly,” another fan wrote.

While a third fan said that he has never seen a woman more beautiful than Charly and he can’t take his eyes off the sultry photograph.

The remaining fans, per usual, used numerous complimentary words and phrases to praise the model – together with heart, kiss and fire emoji – to let the model know how much they admire her.

Apart from the picture, Charly also shared a video with her fans where she could be seen wearing a barely-there black bra that allowed her to put her bare chest and a glimpse of her perky breasts on full display.

While filming the video, Charly also zoomed in the camera near her face to show off her beautiful features to her fans. In the caption, she wrote that her beau calls her bear face because he thinks that Charly has a bear nose.

Loading...

Fans, however, didn’t agree with Charly’s boyfriend and said that she has the cutest nose in the world.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Charly grew up in Las Vegas, along with her six siblings. As a child, she was very sporty — she played soccer for 12 years and competed in track for four. The model was also a sprinter and hurdler.