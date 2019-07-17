Bethany Joy Lenz Says She Would Definitely Join A ‘One Tree Hill’ Reboot

One Tree Hill fans continue to hold out hope that the beloved show could eventually come back with the original cast members for some sort of reboot or revival, and actress Bethany Joy Lenz is down for it.

According to People Magazine, the actress who played the role of Haley James Scott on the CW series for 10 seasons says that she would “certainly” be on board for a reboot of the series, which also starred Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton, James Lafferty, Sophia Bush, Paul Johansson, Lee Norris, Antwon Tanner, Daneel Ackles, Stephen Colletti, Robert Buckley, Tyler Hilton, Austin Nichols, and more.

Lenz revealed that she missed her co-stars and crew members, as well as filming in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“Oh my gosh. There’s a lot that I miss about One Tree Hill and Wilmington. The camaraderie and I just miss our crew and I miss being in Wilmington, and being on the beach. I really love it there,” Bethany said.

When asked about joining a possible reboot, the actress quickly revealed that she would be ready if it ever happened.

“I certainly would be [interested in joining a reboot]. I think there’s some politics with the showrunner that we might have to work through, but I’m sure we all would love to see each other again,” she stated referencing the sexual harassment claims against Mark Schwahn made by Bush and Burton, as detailed by Variety back in 2017.

As for where Bethany Joy Lenz’s character, Haley, would be if One Tree Hill did return to the air, she says that her oldest child, Jamie, would likely be a teenager and that she would be a “super young mom.”

In addition, the actress says that she think Haley would “probably still be singing somewhere,” and that perhaps she and her on-screen husband, Nathan Scott played by Lafferty, could possibly leave town in an RV and leave their children Jamie and Lydia behind in order to hand over the reigns to the younger generation for a possible reboot.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last year several members of the OTH cast gathered together for a reunion on the Lifetime Network.

The actors talked about the show and a possible revival, with Hilarie Burton revealing that she wasn’t completely on board with revisiting her former character, Peyton Sawyer.

In addition, the cast often reunites for fan conventions in Wilmington, where those who love the show can interact with the stars.

Fans can see Bethany Joy Lenz in her newest project, Pearson, which is a spin-off of Suits, or watch One Tree Hill which is currently streaming on Hulu.