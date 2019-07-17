‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off All Her Killer Curves In Skin-Tight Bodysuit

Anastasiya Kvitko has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” online, and the social media star showed this week why she’s earned the lofty comparison.

Kvitko took to Instagram to post a picture of herself wearing a skin-tight black bodysuit that showed she’s got curves to match the reality television star. Kvitko’s picture garnered some viral interest, attracting more than 120,000 likes and a number of comments on her curvy physique.

“Perfection at its best,” one person wrote.

“Curves curves curves curves,” another commented.

The busty model has garnered a huge international following thanks to her resemblance to Kim Kardashian — at least in the curves. Like Kim, Anastasiya has a penchant for sharing some very revealing pictures on social media, many of them with minimal clothing. As the U.K.’s Sun noted, Anastasiya gained fame for her almost unreal 38-25-42 figure.

As the report noted, the 22-year-old Russian-born model has since moved to Los Angeles and is making a name for herself on Instagram. She has amassed 5.9 million followers, putting her among the most-followed models on a platform filled with influencers looking to make a name for themselves, and has turned that attention into a lucrative career. She recently launched a new fashion line, and her feed includes a number of sponsored posts for fashion and swimwear companies.

It was not always so easy. As the Sun noted, Kvitko tried to break into the modeling world but was turned down by agencies that claimed he was “too fat.” But Kvitko said she was determined to make it into the industry without having to change herself. That includes getting her unreal physique without the help of plastic surgery.

Kvitko said she instead maintains her body through a strict regimen of diet and exercise.

“When I was a child I was into athletics, and now I just try to stay fit and go to the gym four times a week,” she said. “I don’t eat meat and chicken, I avoid fast food and choose a healthy diet.”

Kvitko also avoids anything unnatural on the back end, saying she doesn’t use retouching on any of the pictures she posts.

“This is what makes me different to many other Instagram celebrities and beauties,” she said. “I keep posting full length photos so my fans can see that I look exactly like in my photos.”

Anastasiya Kvitko shows off plenty in her photos. Her Instagram feed is filled with many scantily clad images, showing the Russian-born model bursting out of a bikini, donning lingerie, and posing in some very form-fitting evening attire.