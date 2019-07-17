Miley Cyrus’ Sister, Noah, Rocks Red Panties & Crop Top In Sexy New Photo

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, took to her Instagram account this week to share a very racy photo of herself.

On Tuesday, Noah Cyrus posted a risque picture of herself on social media wearing very little clothing, and her loyal followers were left singing her praises in the comment section.

In the sexy snapshot, the singer is seen sporting a tiny, strapless black crop top, which flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, and put her curves on full display.

Cyrus left little to the imagination in the photo as she also sported a pair of red panties to show off her flat tummy and toned abs.

Noah had her long, dark hair styled in straight strands, which fell down her back in the blurry photograph. She also showed off many of her tattoos as she accessorized her barely-there look with a gold chain around her neck, rings on her fingers, and multiple bracelets on her wrist.

Cyrus also sported a full face of makeup in the snap as she donned darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, fresh face, and a nude lip.

Noah holds her hands up to her head and closes her eyes in the picture as she reveals it’s “too quiet” in the caption.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah Cyrus may come from a famous family, which boasts her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, who broke into the business as a country music singer with hits such as “Achy Breaky Heart,” and her sister, Miley Cyrus, who is also singer and actress who became a household name thanks to her Disney series, Hannah Montana.

However, Noah doesn’t want to be compared to her famous family and says she hates it when people constantly ask her about them.

“It drives me f*****g nuts, but like, I mean, what are you going to do? It’s the reason I talk to a therapist three times a week, I swear. It’s crazy. It’s just like, it’s annoying whenever you put your hard work into something and people don’t recognize it for what it is,” Noah told Billboard last year.

Noah also revealed that she got people talking when she opened up about her struggle with mental health in the past and that she loved hearing her fans understand her feelings.

“I was telling the truth about myself. I was telling people how I really feel and how I really am, and the reaction from them was, ‘Yeah, me too.’ And that’s what I wanted, for us to be able to talk about it,” Cyrus stated.

Fans can see more of Noah Cyrus by following the singer on Instagram.