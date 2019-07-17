Miranda Lambert Shows Some Skin In Unbuttoned Top On Instagram

Miranda Lambert isn’t afraid to show a little skin on social media, and that’s exactly what she did this week in her latest post.

On Tuesday, Miranda Lambert wowed her fans by posting a racy photo to her Instagram account, and her followers loved it.

In the sexy snapshot, the country music superstar is seen sitting on a chair as she sips water from a straw. Lambert rocks a pair of high-waisted pink pants and a white crop top, which she leaves unbuttoned in the photo.

The ensemble flaunts Miranda’s toned tummy, as well as shows off her forearm tattoo. The singer had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in waves the fall down her back and cascade over her shoulders.

Lambert looks away from the camera in the snap, as she dons a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and long lashes. Miranda also rocks pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

The singer jazzes up her style by accessorizing with a large diamond necklace and multiple bracelets on her wrist.

In the caption of the photo, Miranda reminds her fans that she has a brand new single coming out this week, titled “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miranda Lambert shocked fans earlier this year when she announced via social media that she had gotten married to Brendan McLoughlin.

Sources later revealed that the whirlwind romance was no big deal to the singer, who quickly decided that she wanted to spend her life with the New York City police officer after meeting him.

“[Miranda] has no regrets about marrying Brendan. They married after a short time together because she fell madly in love with him from the moment she met him, and can’t imagine life without him,” an insider told Hollywood Life earlier this year.

“She thinks their love and marriage is incredibly sweet like a classic country song — full of passion and romance,” the source stated, adding that Lambert isn’t paying any attention to all of the “doubters and haters” and has been ignoring all of their mean comments.

“Brendan makes her happy and it did not take her long at all to decide that she wants to be with him forever. She would not have it any other way,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Miranda Lambert’s life by following the singer on Instagram.