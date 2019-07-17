Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Dig Into Junk Food In Throwback Snap

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian may have some of the most coveted bodies in Hollywood, but they still like to eat the occasional sweet treat.

In a photo recently posted to the Instagram account of Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog, Poosh, she and her younger sister, Kim, are seen digging into some major junk food.

In the snapshot, Kourtney is seen sipping on a colorful milkshake as bowls of candy sit in front of her and Kim. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fall over her shoulders.

Kourtney also rocks a full face of makeup in the photograph, which includes darkened eyebrows, pink eye shadow, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

The mother-of-three adds pink blush on her cheeks, nude lips, and a shimmering glow to her glam look.

Meanwhile, Kim is seen eating a blue ice cream sundae with a cookie embellishment. She sports cotton candy pink hair in the photo, which she has parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands.

Kim wears a puffy, silver coat and a skin-tight top, which flaunts her ample cleavage. She also wears a similar makeup look as her sister.

In the caption of the post, Poosh tells readers that no matter how much they diet and try to be healthy, they shouldn’t feel guilty about rewarding themselves with something they love from time to time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have a very close relationship, and it was Kim that allegedly helped her older sister see that she needed to befriend her baby daddy Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in order to have a better co-parenting relationship.

“Kourtney realizes she had to let her walls down with Sofia, otherwise it would have only pushed Scott farther away which would have had a negative impact on their co-parenting if she continued to create a barrier between herself and Sofia,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Kourtney’s first priority will always be her children, and their happiness. She recognizes that her kids, and Scott, love Sofia and that creating distance between herself and Sofia would have only done more harm than good,” the source added.

