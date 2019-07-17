Lea Michele Flaunts Bikini Body After Paying Tribute To Cory Monteith

Lea Michele is showing her sexy bikini body on social media, and her followers are loving it.

This week, Lea Michele took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself and one of her girlfriends enjoying some fun in the sun.

In the sexy snapshot, the former Glee star is seen rocking a dark green bikini. The sexy swimwear flaunts Michele’s ample cleavage, toned arms, lean legs, and flat tummy.

The actress holds a drink in her hand as she smiles for the camera and snuggles up to her pal. She has her long, dark hair hidden under a black sunhat, and sports a pair of oversized, dark shades to shield her eyes from the sun’s rays.

Lea rocks a minimal makeup look, which includes a bronzed glow, fresh face, and nude lips. She also shows off her foot tattoo as she sports a deep tan in the leggy photo.

In the caption of the picture, Michele reveals that she was celebrating her pal’s birthday with a weekend getaway in a gorgeous location, but did not tell her followers where she was.

The getaway also happened to fall on the anniversary of the death of Lea’s former boyfriend, Cory Monteith.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cory Monteith died from a heroin overdose six years ago. He had met Lea Michele on the set of Glee and the couple began dating. His death was a shock to fans, and Lea, who went into hiding in the days following his passing.

Last year, Lea honored Cory on the anniversary of his death by posting a special message that read, “There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains.”

This year, she echoed the same sentiment by writing, “The light always remains.”

Earlier this month, Michele shared some photos of herself rocking some sexy black lingerie. In one photo, the actress stands with her left side facing the camera as a tattoo reading “Finn,” can clearly be seen on her hip.

The tattoo is in honor of Cory and the beloved character he played on Glee, Finn Hudson. Finn was the love interest of Lea’s character, Rachel Berry, and his death was written into the show following Monteith’s tragic and untimely passing.

Fans can see more of Lea Michele’s life by following the actress and singer on her social media accounts.