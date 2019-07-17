Kylie Jenner & Friends Flaunt Curves In Matching Skin-Tight Pink Dresses

Kylie Jenner is currently on vacation in Turks and Caicos with many of her girlfriends, and on Tuesday night the group showed off their curves in some matching outfits.

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to show off her girls squad, which included Sofia Richie, Stassie Karanikolaou, and Yris Palmer, as they all donned pink dresses with the Kylie Skin logo on the front.

In the caption of the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that the dresses were made by Talentless, the company that Scott Disick owns.

Scott, who is the current boyfriend of Sofia Richie, is also the father of Kylie’s niece and nephews, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as he and Jenner’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, conceived the children during their nearly 10-year relationship.

In the photo, Kylie has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fall down her back. She also wears a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, a shimmering highlighter, and thick lashes. Jenner completes her glam look with some pink blush on her cheeks and a berry color on her lips.

Sofia has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in a ponytail at the base of her head, while Yris and Stassie wear their long locks in loose waves.

The group also wear matching white sneakers, complete with lights shining on the front of them.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has been posting a ton of super sexy photos from her vacation on social media.

Loading...

However, In one recent post, the makeup mogul got candid about living life in the spotlight and dealing with mental health struggles.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes,” Kylie wrote in the caption of the photo.

“My first tattoo was ‘sanity’ to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface,” Jenner added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s vacation snaps by following her on Instagram.