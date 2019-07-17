Larsa Pippen Shows Off Toned Tummy In Skimpy Crop Top

Larsa Pippen showed off her stunning figure on social media this week with a quick photo to wish her followers a good night.

This week, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram story to share a racy photo of herself lying in her bed as she donned a skimpy ensemble before falling asleep.

In the sexy snapshot, Pippen is seen rocking a tiny, white crop top, which flaunts her tiny waist and toned abs. The former reality TV star also flashes a hint of her black bra underneath the shirt.

Larsa adds a pair of skimpy white shorts with black accents and shows off her lean legs in the process as she accessorizes with a diamond chain around her neck.

Pippen has her long, sandy brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose, straight strands that fall around her shoulder as she poses with one hand behind her head.

The Kardashian bestie also sports a minimal makeup look for the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. Larsa also adds a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look before heading to bed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen is currently living the single life after she announced her split from NBA icon, Scottie Pippen, last year.

The pair were married for over 20 years and share four children together, Justin Preston, Sophia, and Scotty Jr., whom they’ve revealed will be their main priority going forward following the split.

After they announced the divorce, Larsa opened up about the split, releasing a statement about the situation.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split from Scottie.

Since that time, both Larsa and Scottie have stayed mostly quiet about their divorce and have been seen together at events involving their children.

