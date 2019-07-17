Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B Strip And Swindle In New ‘Hustlers’ Trailer

The much-anticipated trailer dropped at midnight on Tuesday promising fans a sexy true story about strippers who turn to hustling.

It’s a way of life. Get into it.

The new trailer dropped Tuesday at midnight for the film Hustlers featuring strippers, champagne, Wall Street tycoons, and a whole lot of swindling.

The story follows a young stripper named Destiny, played by Constance Wu, who is taken under the wing of the club matriarch named Ramona, played by Jennifer Lopez. At an upscale Manhattan strip club, Destiny learns that the dancing is just the tip of the iceberg in the game.

In an effort to inflict their style of justice, the two amass a crew of fellow ne’er-do-wells, including Keke Palmer, Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart, Transparent‘s Trace Lysette, Lizzo, and rapper Cardi B, who previously worked as a stripper before her music career skyrocketed.

“They stole from everybody. Hard working people lost everything and not one of these douchebags go to jail,” Lopez’s character announces in the trailer.

“The game is rigged and it does not award people who play by the rules. It’s like robbing a bank; except you get the keys.”

Hustlers is based on the article “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler, which was published in New York Magazine‘s The Cut. The article is, what the author calls, a real-life “modern Robin Hood story” about a group of disillusioned strippers whose income was drastically altered after the stock market crash in 2008.

"I felt like I’d seen a scene in a strip club in every single TV show and movie ever." A behind-the-scenes look at the making of #Hustlers, starring @JLo, @ConstanceWu, and @iamcardib https://t.co/3pv5IdTAXH — Vulture (@vulture) July 16, 2019

The women devise a scheme to seek out and rip off wealthy white-collar clients.

Julia Stiles’ character is modeled after the author of the New York Magazine piece.

After the trailer shows a montage of shopping sprees, bills for days, and a curious emergency room drop-off, the heat starts to burn too hot for the women, and things start to go sideways.

According to Vulture, Lopez and partner Alex Rodriguez did a little fieldwork so the actress could prepare for the role.

“She and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some … insights,” said the film’s director Lorene Scafaria.

The writer-director told Vulture it was important to find empathy for the characters she was depicting on screen because they are based on real people.

Loading...

Lopez, who is almost 50-years-old, shows off some seriously impressive moves on the stripper pole in the film.

The actress posted the full trailer for the film to her YouTube account Tuesday. The video had over 77,000 views in one hour.

Hustlers is set to be in theaters on September 13.