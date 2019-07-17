Olivia Culpo Gets Sexy In Pink Bikini On Instagram

Olivia Culpo is showing her followers why she’s one of the chosen models to grace the pages of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition year after year.

On Tuesday, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself rocking a tiny little pink bikini.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen rocking the tiny, baby pink bikini top as well as a forest green wrap around her waist.

Olivia dons multiple turquoise pendants on gold chains around her neck, as well as a body chain that wraps around her hips and down her belly. She finishes off her jewelry look with a gold bracelet that rides up her hand and wraps around her middle finger.

Olivia has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head. She rocks a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic eyeliner.

The former Miss Universe winner also adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a dark berry color on her plump lips as she shows off her ample cleavage, flat tummy, toned abs, and lean legs in the picture.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo was recently photographed by paparazzi in Mexico as she snuggled up to her rumored her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, a running back for the Carolina Panthers.

As many fans know, Culpo is no stranger to dating NFL players. She previously had a serious, long-term relationship with Detroit Lions wide receiver, Danny Amendola.

Following the pair’s most recent split, Amendola took to social media to spill his feelings in a bizarre rant against his former girlfriend.

“The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love, and learn. We celebrated that as often as we could,” Danny wrote, also claiming their intimate life together was “f***ing crazy,” he wrote.

“Not sure what’s in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that’s dancing with scrony (sic) little f**ks, so be it. I’m happy too. With that said! Liv! My beautiful ex-Gf!” Amendola added, seemingly referencing photos of Olivia dancing with musician Zedd at Coachella earlier this summer. Danny later deleted his post, and Olivia stayed mum on the entire situation.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo’s busy life and sexy photos by following the model on her Instagram account.