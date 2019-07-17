Watch Arsenal FC Vs. FC Bayern Munich Live Stream: International Champions Cup Match, Start Time, Preview

FC Bayern Munich prepare for their campaign to win an eighth straight German Bundesliga title when they clash with Premier League fifth-place finishers Arsenal FC.

The seventh annual International Champions Cup brings out the big names on Wednesday in California, when English Premier League power Arsenal FC, last season’s fifth-place finisher, face reigning, 29-time German Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich in the preseason competition that showcases many of Europe’s top teams for international fans. And Arsenal fans should be pleased, as Coach Unai Emery now says that after fielding a team of reserve players in a friendly against the MLS Colorado Rapids in a 3-0 win on Monday, per The Denver Post, he plans to unleash many of his regular starting players against the Bundesliga giants. As for Bayern Munich, they will attempt to take their eighth straight domestic title in the upcoming season, with tune-ups beginning in the match that will live stream from the suburbs or Los Angeles.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the preseason International Champions Cup opener on Tuesday, pitting Premier League power Arsenal FC against 29-time German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 27,000-seat Dignity Health Sports Park — until this year known as StubHub Center — in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson, California, on Wednesday, July 17. That start time will be 11 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 10 p.m. Central.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 4 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, July 18. In Germany, kickoff will take place at 5 a.m. Central European Summer Time on Thursday. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at noon on Thursday, Japan Standard Time.

In what will be another pleasant surprise for Gunners fans, Emery according to Football London said that he plans to feature 19-year-old sensation Reiss Nelson who netted seven goals while on loan to Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga.

Bayern veteran star Thomas Mueller said that his team was tired from the long flight from Munich to Los Angeles, but was nonetheless pleased to be playing in the ICC match, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“I think the team is happy with it. It’s always exciting to come to the U.S. These ICC games in the preseason are always nice to play because you love to play against the big teams,” Mueller said.

Teen sensation Reiss Nelson may get a start for Arsenal against Bayern Munich. Alex Pantling / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Wednesday Arsenal FC vs. FC Bayern Munich International Champions Cup preseason showdown, log in to ESPN, the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. Live streams from ESPN and ESPN 2, which airs the big-name preseason clash, are available through the ESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the Arsenal FC vs. FC Bayern Munich preseason match live stream for free without cable or satellite provider credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Gunners vs. Die Roten preseason match streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports, and in Germany, One Football will live stream the International Champions Cup clash.

In Spain, Movistar+ steams the game. In Japan, DAZN Japan will carry the live stream. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Arsenal FC vs. FC Bayern Munich preseason match, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.