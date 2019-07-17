Kylie Jenner Is All About That ‘Bikini Life’ In Latest Sexy Snaps

Kylie Jenner is the queen of the bikini in her latest social media snaps.

On Tuesday night, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a handful of brand new photos of herself wearing a tiny little black bikini.

In the photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen flaunting her hourglass figure in the sexy swimwear. Kylie has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fall down her back.

Jenner rocks a full face of makeup for the snapshots, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and light pink color on her lips.

Jenner also accessorizes with dangling earrings and long fingernails with neon polish on them.

In the first photo, Kylie simply poses with her hands on her hips. In the second and third photos, Jenner is seen running her hands through her hair and toting a black bag over her shoulder.

In the final shot, Jenner shares a close-up of just her body, as her ample cleavage is on full display in the classic triangle bikini top.

Kylie’s tiny string bikini bottoms flaunt her curvy backside as she tugs at them in order to show off even more skin.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has recently been dodging rumors that she may be pregnant again. However, all of her recent bikini shots should put that speculation to rest.

Loading...

However, it seems that Kylie and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, could be adding to their family in the near future and give their daughter, Stormi Webster, a little brother or sister.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider tells Hollywood Life.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now. She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby number two,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s sexy bikini shots by following the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on her social media accounts.