Kelly Ripa Boosts Ryan Seacrest’s Radio Hall Of Fame Inductee Chances By Hyping His Baby Skills On Instagram

Kelly Ripa made sure Ryan Seacrest came off like a politician as he bounced a baby on his lap on July 16.

The Instagram snap was not shared because Kelly’s co-host wants to compete in the upcoming presidential race, but because he is running for a spot as a Radio Hall of Fame inductee.

Beyond Kelly’s mention that Ryan is great with babies, Seacrest’s bio on his radio show’s site, On Air With Ryan, digs deeper into why the 44-year-old is qualified to be inducted into the esteemed institution.

“Ryan is quite simply one of the most influential, well-regarded, and well-known names in Hollywood. He is the quintessential Hollywood insider who always manages to have the biggest scoops and the most sought after access to top events and celebrities. Ryan is known for his trusted friendship with fellow members of the Hollywood elite and his personal connection with his fans, and for featuring the hottest pop acts, actors, and celebrity icons, but Ryan also prides himself on bridging the gap between celebrity and fan. At the end of the day, Ryan’s a normal guy who relates to his listeners just like any other fan of music, entertainment, and radio!”

Seacrest was nominated earlier this year along with a host of his contemporaries. In his appropriate category — Music Format On-Air Personality — Hollywood Hamilton, Lon Helton and Mark & Brian Show hosted by Mark Thompson and Brian Phelps joined Ryan as potential inductees, according to Radio Ink.

Ryan was nominated by listeners representative of the category, and any listener in the U.S. can help get him inducted by voting from now through July 28.

To do so, vote either via email or via text.

To choose the latter for your vote, text the message 40 to 877-370-VOTE (8683). That mention of 40 is an indication that your vote is specifically for Seacrest. Remember that only a single vote will be permitted for each cell phone number.

For email voting, go to radiovote.com. Again, only one vote per email address is allowed.

If Seacrest wins a prestigious spot with the organization, he will be in very good company. Current Radio Hall of Fame members include Franklin D. Roosevelt, Red Skelton, Jack Benny, Eve Arden, Fred Allen, Don Ameche, Gene Autry, The Shadow, Dick Clark, Lowell Thomas and Abbott & Costello.

And so, as Kelly Ripa puts Ryan Seacrest’s name up for inductee recognition from the same institution that these household names have earned, she brags about his assets — including his baby bouncing skills. With that in mind, maybe her Live co-host will have a better chance of becoming a respected member of the Radio Hall of Fame.

Inductees will be announced on August 5. Good luck, Ryan!