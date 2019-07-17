Farrah Abraham Busts Out Of Neon Bra On Instagram

Farrah Abraham is showing off her eye-popping cleavage on social media yet again.

On Tuesday, Abraham took to her Instagram account to share a sexy photo of herself flaunting her ample cleavage as she busted out of her neon sports bra, which doesn’t fully cover her bare chest underneath, and leaves little to her fans’ imaginations.

In the photo, the former Teen Mom OG star has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

She also sports a full face of makeup in the sexy snapshot, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Abraham adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

In the background of the photo, a sandy beach scene and some blue ocean water can be seen.

In the caption of the snap, Farrah is promoting a $1,000 cash prize to the lucky winner of a social media contest going on involving Miss Hudson’s Aesthetics, a company that she is affiliated with.

Earlier in the day, Farrah hopped on her Instagram Stories to share a video of her at a different spa as she got some contouring done on her face and neck to tighten her skin.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham has recently been dodging rumors that she is working as a paid escort in Dubai after she revealed she has been spending a lot of time in the city.

Fans have been speculating online that she has been traveling to Dubai to spend time with a wealthy man, who may be paying her for the pleasure of her company.

Monsters and Critics reports that one fan even asked Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielsen, about the rumors.

Loading...

“Honest question: does it make you feel like you failed as a mom knowing Farrah is selling her body in foreign lands for $$?” a fan asked Debra on Twitter.

“Not at all. God gave each of us free will. I don’t do anything but what God puts in my heart. Love, empathy, and wisdom are very important in life,” Debra replied.

The publication speculated that Debra’s comments could mean she’s confirming the rumors that Farrah is working as an escort.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Farrah Abraham’s travels and her busy life as a single mother to her daughter, Sophia, by following the former Teen Mom OG star on Instagram.