NBA Rumors: GM Sean Marks Reveals Why Kevin Durant Chose Brooklyn Nets In 2019 Free Agency

Can Kevin Durant help the Nets win an NBA championship title?

After successfully returning to the Eastern Conference playoffs in the 2018-19 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets became more ambitious in building a roster than can legitimately contend for the NBA championship. The Nets managed to use the salary cap space wisely and acquired not just one, but three NBA superstars in the 2019 NBA free agency period. One of the Nets’ biggest acquisitions this summer is Kevin Durant.

After three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and winning two NBA championships, Durant decided to part ways with the Golden State Warriors and start a new journey with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan in Brooklyn. Durant’s departure from the Warriors isn’t surprising at all as it has been the subject of various rumors since the 2018 NBA offseason. Speaking on WFAN Sports Radio on Tuesday, Nets General Manager Sean Marks discussed some interesting details of Durant’s free agency decision.

Like most NBA fans, Marks learned about Kevin Durant’s decision on Instagram, where the All-Star forward made an announcement using his company’s account a few minutes after this year’s free agency period officially started on June 30. Before he made a decision, Marks and the Nets’ front office were expecting to get a teleconference call or a meeting with Durant. However, during that time, they were already hearing several reports from the media that they were one of the frontrunners to become Durant’s next landing spot.

After announcing his free-agency decision, Sean Marks had a brief conversation with Kevin Durant, where the two-time NBA Finals MVP revealed why he decided to sign with the Nets in free agency.

“I love the system. I love how you guys play. I see how hard you guys play…. You were never out of games. We could never take you guys lightly.”

What really sold KD on the Nets https://t.co/3VgVSlxwr7 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 17, 2019

The culture they built in Brooklyn in the past years and their performance in the 2018-19 NBA season undeniably made the Nets a more attractive free agency destination than their interstate rivals, the New York Knicks. After the successful additions of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan to their roster, the Nets have turned themselves from a mediocre team to a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference.

Loading...

However, Nets fans will be needing to wait a little longer to see Durant play on the court, as he’s expected to spend most of the 2019-20 NBA season recovering from an injury. Even Marks has no idea regarding when Durant will return to the court. Marks said that the Nets will make sure that Durant is 100 percent healed before allowing him to play again.

“I have no idea,” Marks said. “We’re certainly not going to rush him back. There’s going to be absolutely none of that. We have far too much invested in him, and we owe it to Kevin to get him back to 100%.”

Regardless of what their standings will be in the 2019-20 NBA season, Sean Marks said that the All-Star’s return to the court is entirely going to be a “Kevin Durant decision.”