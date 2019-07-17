Reese Witherspoon Shares Cheeky ‘Big Little Lies’ Cast Photo Ahead Of Season 2 Finale

Reese Witherspoon posted a photo along with her Big Little Lies cast members, where everyone is in character with the exception of Meryl Streep.

The Daily Mail shared the Instagram photo that features Witherspoon along, with Zoe Kravitz, Streep, Laura Dern, and Nicole Kidman, pointing out that there is “always one friend” in every crowd. In the photo, everyone is relatively serious, with the exception of Streep who is pulling a face that is not in line with her character of Mary Louise.

Streep has joined the cast of Big Little Lies for Season 2 as the spoiler for the Monterey Five after she comes to town to avenge the death of her son, Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), who was married to Celeste (Kidman).

On this day when Emmy Award nominations were announced, Big Little Lies still attracted attention, even though the show isn’t eligible this year because the first episode didn’t air until after the May 31 cutoff date. The Season 2 premiere aired on June 9, and this season only has seven episodes. As such, the cast will have to wait until 2020 to find out if they are nominated for the biggest awards in television. Last year, Big Little Lies was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards and won eight.

Big Little Lies Season 2 only has one more episode to go, airing on July 21, and that will be the season, and perhaps the series finale. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, cast member Shailene Woodley dropped a hit to let the late-night host know what to expect, and her statement caused the audience to gasp.

“All of the women go to visit Perry’s grave, and… his body’s missing!”

At the end of the first season of Big Little Lies, Perry falls to his death after a fight with Celeste and the other Monterey women.

While many fans of the series would like to see the story continue, the show’s creator, David E. Kelley, explained that a third season of the show is unlikely, according to The Inquisitr. Series star Nicole Kidman hasn’t said no to the idea of reprising the role of Celeste for a third season but believes it would be hard to coordinate cast schedules for another time.

“I think it would simply be hard to get the whole group together. But we would love to do it.”

Kelley suggested that at the end of Big Little Lies Season 2, fans will have closure from all of the outstanding loose ends. However, we will have to see on Sunday.