Demi Rose Flashes Massive Cleavage & Curvy Booty In Sexy New Photos

Demi Rose Mawby is showing off her hourglass curves in her latest set of social media photos.

On Tuesday, Demi Rose took to Instagram to share two brand new photos of herself rocking a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms and a tiny crop top.

In the sexy snapshots, the model is seen flaunting her flawless figure as she showcases her curvy booty and lean legs in a pair of tiny bikini bottoms.

Demi also flashes her massive cleavage as she busts out of a very lot-cut crop top, which also puts the model’s flat tummy and toned abs on full display.

Mawby has her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fall down her back and cascade over her shoulders.

Demi looks away from the camera in the shots as she smiles and hugs herself around the waist. She also rocks a full face of makeup in the photos, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering glow, and a glossy lip.

In the caption of the photos, Mawby encourages her over 9.2 million Instagram followers to smile whenever they can, as well as be grateful for all of the good things they’ve been blessed with.

According to Barstool Sports, Demi Rose Mawby recently opened up about the hard work it takes to keep her stunning figure, which boasts a 24-inch waist and 26-inch hips.

Demi says that the secret to her model body is, “genes, a hell of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym and a good well balanced nutritious diet.”

“I have a Nike trainer and I train with him in Birmingham. We do lots of glutes work and abs work, 30 mins each. It’s hard work, and I eat quite healthy too. He trains a lot of footballers,” Demi told The Sun.

Loading...

“If I’m in Birmingham I try to go to the gym three to four times a week,” Mawby continued, revealing that she doesn’t really allow herself to have carbs.

“For breakfast it’s usually eggs, lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad. For dinner I like protein,” Demi added.

As previously reportedly by The Inquisitr, Demi has recently been going through a hard time after her mother, Christine Mawby, passed away last month.

The model recently took to social media to thank her loyal fans for all of their love and support, revealing that they are like her extended family during a difficult time.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose Mawby’s sexy photos by following the model on Instagram.