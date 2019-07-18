Suspect Michelle Troconis Due Back In Court As The Search For Missing Connecticut Mom Jennifer Dulos Continues

The girlfriend of Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband is due in court for a pre-trial hearing.

Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos has been missing for seven weeks now. She was last seen on May 24 while dropping her children off at school. On the same night she disappeared, police found her blood on the floor of her garage, suggesting she had been attacked while in her home. The primary suspects in the investigation are Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis. The couple was reportedly captured on video footage the night of Jennifer’s disappearance dropping off assorted bags in several different dumpsters. It was later determined that Jennifer’s blooded garments were in the bags. Both Fotis and Michelle are currently out on bail after been arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. On Thursday morning, Michelle is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing, according to NBC Connecticut News.

Both Fotis and Michelle have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Fotis even did a televised interview where he told the world that things were not as they seem. He proclaimed his innocence, saying that, while he and his estranged wife had their differences, he would never have done anything to harm her. Fotis urged the public to keep an open mind instead of believing that he is a monster that took the life of his children’s mother, according to Patch.

“My children are the center of my world. I worry about them and Jennifer, and I would tell them that I know it is hard now but everything IS going to be alright eventually. I understand the public’s perception of me as a monster given the little they know about the case, but I trust the system and the process and ask the public to do the same. I believe I have been and will continue to be treated fairly by the criminal justice system. Please keep my children and Jennifer in your thoughts.”

He went on to say that he will continue to fight and defend himself until the truth comes out.

To be clear if it's not already clear: if in fact law enforcement can prove Fotis Dulos was disposing of the bloody clothing of #JenniferDulos, that's what I would call a "smoking gun". https://t.co/N5TDFfYwLd via @StamAdvocate — Julie Rendelman Esq. (@julie_rendelman) July 12, 2019

Loading...

Despite Fotis’ statement, past emails to her friends show that Jennifer was worried for her life at the hands of her estranged husband. She described him as an angry, controlling person who was verbally abusive to her in front of her children. She worried about how angry Fotis would be when she officially filed for divorce, even fearing that he would attempt to get revenge upon her.