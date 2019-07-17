Sofia Richie Shows Off Her Legs & Curvy Booty While Getting Down & Dirty In The Sand

Sofia Richie shared a brand new set of beach photos of herself this week, and her followers absolutely loved them.

On Tuesday, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to post two brand new photos. This time, she covered up her racy bikini and opted for a flowing brown frock.

In the first photo, Sofia, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, is seen squatting down with both of her legs dug into the white sand as she showed off her curvy backside.

Richie had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in wet strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Sofia rocks a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush, and a bronzed glow. She also added a pink color on her lips.

In the second photo, Sofia looks straight at the camera as she lifts one of her legs up to give fans a good look at her thigh. In the background of the photo, multiple palm trees and green foliage can be seen, as well as a clear, blue sky.

Currently, Richie is vacationing with her friend Kylie Jenner and others in Turks and Caicos to celebrate Jenner’s new skincare line launch.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie was recently called out by fans for looking a bit too much like the famous Kardashian and Jenner girls now that she’s dating Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, and spending a lot of time around the brood.

“Trying too hard to be a Kardashian,” one of Richie’s social media followers stated in the comment section of one of her recent posts.

“Khloe and you could be related,” another follower agreed.

Recently, a source revealed to E! News that Sofia has officially been accepted by the Kardashians, and that they think of her as apart of the family now that she and Scott have been dating for about two years.

“Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now. It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family,” the insider stated.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s sexy photos by following the model on Instagram.