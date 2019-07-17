NBA Rumors: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Considers Anthony Davis As ‘Pillar Of This Franchise For Many Years’

The Los Angeles Lakers may have gone through a lot of disappointments in LeBron James’ first year wearing the purple and gold, but in the 2019 NBA offseason, they succeeded to build a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship. One of the Lakers’ biggest acquisitions this summer is All-Star center Anthony Davis, whom they acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and three future first-round picks.

Like James, Davis is currently considered as one of the best active players in the NBA, and his arrival is expected to tremendously boost the Lakers’ performance on both ends of the floor. Last season, Davis posted another incredible performance, averaging 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.6 steals and shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc. During Davis’ introductory press conference, Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka expressed how excited he is in having “The Brow” on their roster, saying that they acquired a player who’s “going to be the pillar of this franchise for many years.”

“To sit here next to him and to think he’s going to be on our team, going to be a pillar of this franchise for many years, it’s something we’re incredibly proud of,” Pelinka said, as quoted by Lakers Nation. “Not just for what he brings as a basketball player but who he is as a person. He’s a person of excellence and he’s a person that carries himself in a way where actions speak louder than words.”

It’s hardly a surprise why Pelinka already sees Anthony Davis as the foundation of the franchise. Davis didn’t only give the Lakers their second superstar but also someone who can succeed LeBron James when his contract expires after the 2021-22 NBA season. Pelinka believes that there’s currently no superstar in the NBA who is a “more complete basketball player” than Davis.

Davis is an all-around player. Aside from being a reliable option on the offensive end of the floor, Davis is also an incredible rebounder, shot-blocker, and facilitator. His ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc as a big man makes him a perfect fit in the modern NBA.

Some people may think it’s too early for Rob Pelinka to declare Anthony Davis as the pillar of the franchise for many years. Before he was traded to the Lakers, Davis informed interested teams that he will be testing the free agency market in the 2020 NBA offseason. However, it’s worth noting that the Lakers are considered as one of the top two teams where Davis is reportedly planning to stay long-term. With the help of Rich Paul and LeBron James, it won’t be a surprise if Davis immediately re-signs with the Lakers when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer.